HCA Florida opens an emergency room in Middleburg

Clay County residents have a new option for emergency medical care as HCA Florida opens its new ER at 2560 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg.

Part of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, the new 10,820-square-foot facility is a full-service ER, with 11 patient rooms, imaging and lab services. The ER is open 24 hours a day with board-certified emergency physicians, nurses and staff equipped to treat adults and children.

“The growth has exploded in Clay County over the past few years and is expected to continue to grow. Quick access to care for this part of the county is critical,” Dr. Michael Euwema, HCA Florida Middleburg ER medical director, said in a news release. “As a Clay County resident, I am proud to offer these new services in my home community.”

In addition to emergency care, patients will have access to Orange Park Hospital’s maternity, women’s care, advanced cardiovascular, neurology, critical care and surgical care specialists.

Euwema said that having an ER in southern Clay County will benefit local paramedic and ambulance services.

“They can return to service quicker than before when they had to take patients to the closest hospital 10 to 15 minutes away,” he said. “This will allow them to get back on the road to respond to service calls quicker and, as a result, help more people.”

The emergency room is situated to serve people living in Middleburg, Lake Asbury, Green Cove Springs and Penney Farms — an area where many new subdivisions are rising.

The ER is the third freestanding emergency room for Orange Park Hospital.

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital also plans a 101,435-square-foot expansion that will cost $34 million, plus the addition of a 20-bed intensive care unit to its existing 28-bed facility, plus another 48 private patient rooms.

