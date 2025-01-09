Sarasota Memorial opens its newest freestanding ER in Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System on Monday opened a new emergency care center in Lakewood Ranch.

It is Sarasota Memorial’s fourth emergency care center, and the second freestanding emergency facility not attached to a hospital campus.

The 21-room, 15,000-square-foot freestanding ER facility will help serve residents of north Sarasota County and south Manatee County.

“In emergency situations, proximity and immediate access to high-quality emergency care is critical,” said Dr. Reuben Holland, medical director of Sarasota Memorial’s emergency care services. “By opening freestanding ERs and placing them in densely populated areas, many more people can receive emergency care in their own neighborhoods. This is not just more convenient for patients. It also strengthens clinical outcomes and reduces congestion and wait-times at hospital-based ERs.”

The Lakewood Ranch facility will be staffed round-the-clock with a board-certified emergency physicians, emergency nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinicians.

The facility has five fast-track bays, a full-service laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, and CT and MRI scanners for more advanced imaging studies.

The on-site diagnostic services are available for community members, with or without an appointment. It is also available for outpatient labwork or imaging scans ordered by care providers.

The facility is at 7250 University Parkway, about 3 miles east of Interstate 75 near Lorraine Road.

