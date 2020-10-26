-
Two weeks after reopening, workers at Disney World are praising the company for the safety protocols that have been implemented to protect against the new…
-
After 117 days being closed, Disney World welcomed guests back to its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks. Masks and temperature checks were required, as well as reservations.
-
Disney is moving ahead with plans to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on Saturday even as new coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.Disney…
-
A political committee raised $7.75 million during a week-long period as it tries to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder…
-
Disney and The Seminole Tribe of Florida keep pouring money into a campaign to limit future casino gambling.Newly-filed campaign reports show that Disney…
-
A political committee formed last month has raised $1.25 million to help fight a proposed constitutional amendment that could make it harder to expand…
-
Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. and the Seminole Tribe of Florida continue upping the ante as they try to pass a constitutional amendment that could make…
-
The father of a toddler killed in an alligator attack at Walt Disney World reached his hands inside the animal's jaws as he tried to pry them open and...
-
An autistic man’s family who says Disney’s new disability access program discriminates against guests with autism are continuing their legal fight.The…
-
Publix and Disney are leading an effort in Florida to change the law on figuring medical damages in civil lawsuits, the Orlando Sentinel reports.They want…