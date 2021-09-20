Disney World Employee Organizes Protest Against Worker Vaccine Requirement

Some Walt Disney Co. employees protested Friday over company's mandate that they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the end of July, Disney announced that nonunion employees needed to get vaccinated within 60 days, allowing for medical and religious exemptions. Later, Disney negotiated a similar rule for union workers.

Longtime Disney employee Nick Caturano planned the protest to ask for a moratorium on the mandate. About three dozen people participated.

“A bunch of people who are worried about losing their jobs, who are worried about taking this vaccine, coming together and supporting each other and trying to reach out to Disney to reasonably consider things," he said in describing the gathering outside Disney World”

Their anti-mandate message has been blocked on social media, he said.

“So we’re using (Friday's) gathering as a way to get some press coverage and as a way to let other cast members know they’re not alone and they’re not crazy,” Caturano said.

The vaccines approved for use in the United States have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine has received full federal approval while the others have emergency authorization. All continue to undergo testing and monitoring.

COVID-19 has led to the deaths of more than 51,000 people in Florida.

