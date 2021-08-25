Disney Puts Vaccine Mandate In Place For Cruises To Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line on Tuesday joined other lines that dock in Florida in planning to require COVID-19 vaccinations for most passengers ages 12 or older traveling to the Bahamas.

Disney says the rules were put in place in accordance with a Bahams law that keeps ships from entering its ports with unvaccinated passengers.

The vaccine mandate for all passengers 12 years old and up aboard Disney cruises sailing to the Bahamas will take effect Sept. 3 and run through Nov. 1.

Medical exemptions are allowed.

Parents must upload proof of full vaccination for themselves and any eligible child on Disney’s Safe Passage website at least 24 hours before setting sail.

And families must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test for any child under the age of 12 from five days to 24 hours before boarding.

Unvaccinated children will also be required to pass a COVID-19 test at the terminal.

Anyone who does not submit proof of full vaccination, will not be allowed to board the ship.

The ships Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream sail from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas.

Carnival Cruise Line made a similar decision on Sunday. Celebrity and Royal Caribbean cruise lines also announced such moves shortly after the order from the Bahamas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently appealing a ruling that allowed Norwegian Cruises to enforce vaccine passports on their ships despite a Florida-wide ban.