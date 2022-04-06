News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks
Costumed characters haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans because of the pandemic.
Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.
As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.
Costumed characters have kept their distance from visitors for nearly two years because of the COVID pandemic. They haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.
Traditional locations for character greetings will be reopened in phases, the blog said.
