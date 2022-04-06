Mickey Mouse can start hugging again at Disney parks

Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again.

As soon as mid-April, personal interaction between visitors and costumed characters will be allowed again at Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California and on Disney cruises, the company said late last week in a blog post.

Costumed characters have kept their distance from visitors for nearly two years because of the COVID pandemic. They haven’t been able to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.

Traditional locations for character greetings will be reopened in phases, the blog said.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7