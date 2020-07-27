© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Workers Praise Disney Coronavirus Safety, But Will Visitors Come?

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
DIsney World Main Street
Associated Press
In the week that Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom started welcoming back visitors, occupancy of hotel rooms in the Orlando area was down more than 60 percent from the previous year.";

Two weeks after reopening, workers at Disney World are praising the company for the safety protocols that have been implemented to protect against the new coronavirus. But questions remain about whether it will matter to paying guests of Disney World and its crosstown rivals, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando.

More than 75 million visitors came to Orlando in 2018, mostly due to its reputation as a theme park mecca. But the coronavirus has upended Orlando’s status as the most visited place in the U.S. The hotel occupancy rate is down more than 60% from a year ago.

 

Click here to read entire article. 

Meantime, Universal announced Friday that it would cancel its Halloween Horror Nights this year at its U.S. theme parks so it could focus on operating for daytime guests under pandemic restrictions. 

Halloween Horror Nights typically lasts more than a month starting in September. Last month, Disney World canceled its annual after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom that typically begins in mid-August.

Tags

Health News FloridaDisneytheme parksCoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content