Disney Reaches COVID Vaccination Agreement With Union Workers

The Walt Disney Co. and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all nonunion hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

Union says employees who don't comply will be “separated from the company" but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer's vaccine earned full FDA approval.