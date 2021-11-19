Disney Cruise Line will require guests 5 and older to be vaccinated

Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year.

The company posted a statement on its website Wednesday announcing the new rules will begin Jan. 13, 2022.

The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12. The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated.

Passengers not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails.

The vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law banning vaccine mandates.

