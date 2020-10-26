-
Jacksonville native Roger North, 79, gave blood occasionally until his 9-year-old granddaughter Tessa-Lynn developed leukemia.
A global search is on for rare blood that could save the life of a South Florida toddler who has cancer. Florida-based OneBlood says it’s specifically...
IV bags filled with what's called normal saline are used to treat problems ranging from vomiting to lightheadedness. But evidence for the use of saline over other intravenous options is scant.
There's a growing need for blood in Southwest Florida during the summer months. A traditionally low point for demand in the area, blood banks say they...
Researchers found that a protein in human umbilical cord plasma improved learning and memory in older mice, but there's no indication it would work in people.
A South Florida hospital says it has dramatically reduced the need for blood transfusions -- and the resulting complications that sometimes occur --…
The state’s largest blood collection agency has stopped collecting blood in Martin and St. Lucie counties amid several reports of dengue fever, the Palm…