Lee Health’s new state-of-the-art bloodmobile hits the road

Lee Health has placed a new, larger bloodmobile in its lineup of donation centers.

The larger vehicle is meant to provide donors with a more comfortable experience and will allow for more donations in Lee County.

“We are so excited about this new bloodmobile because it will help us increase access for donors, which will ultimately help us get more donations for patients in need,” said Lee Health’s blood center director, Susie Nystrom. “It will make it much easier for volunteers to donate since we come to them, and they’ll love how much more space they’ll have. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Lee Health needs about 800 units of blood per week to replenish low supply levels in Lee County. Blood donations are used in a variety of patients and are separated into different components including platelets, plasma, and red blood cells.

The Lee Health blood center collects approximately 70 to 80 percent of all blood donations from the Lee Health bloodmobiles. All donations made to the bloodmobiles will stay in Lee County.

In addition to donating with the bloodmobile, Donations can also be made at any one of Lee Health blood center locations. Blood centers are open Monday through Friday.

For information on donating blood with Lee Health, visit https://www.leehealth.org/our-services/blood-centers/blood-mobile.