Blood donations needed to replenish hospital supplies after hurricanes

OneBlood sent extra blood to more than 300 hospitals ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Florida.

However, the nonprofit blood bank says it will need to catch up after many donation centers closed for a few days due to the storm.

OneBlood is urging people to donate in areas not impacted by either Hurricane Milton or Helene.

Every blood type is needed, but especially O positive, O negative and platelets.

“The need for blood does not stop for Mother Nature. We are depending on donors in the areas where we are open to please help with blood collections during this challenging time”, said Susan Forbes, OneBlood's senior vice president of corporate communications.

OneBlood says it is open in all Florida counties, but some centers and blood drives may have changes to hours. Click here for a list of centers with operational changes.

Or, look for a OneBlood Big Red Bus.

Go to oneblood.org for more information.

