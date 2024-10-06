OneBlood needs blood donations as Florida preps for Hurricane Milton

A statewide blood bank is urging Floridians to donate blood and platelets ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The hurricane is expected to slow operations when it makes landfall Wednesday on Florida's west coast.

OneBlood said it is especially in need of O negative, O positive and platelet donors ahead of the storm.

Donations are used to stock hospitals for emergency patients, along with patients who are already receiving treatments for cancer and other conditions.

“The need for blood does not stop for Mother Nature, OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes in a statement. "The most critical time for blood donations is prior to the storm in order to ensure a ready blood supply during and immediately after the event."

She said hurricanes and tropical storms can disrupt donations for days.

If you are donating

Eligible donors can visit a OneBlood Big Red Bus bus to donate or make an appointment at the nearest OneBlood office.

Donors must be at least 16 years old and weight 110 points. If you are 16, you will need a signed parental consent form.

Before donating, remember to hydrate, eat a nutritious meal and bring ID for age verification.

