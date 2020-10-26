-
The tug-of-war over where to build a giant 911 communications tower resumed Wednesday as Hollywood commissioners double downed on their efforts to keep...
-
A poorly organized 911 system hampered the police response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That’s one finding discussed on...
-
There's a new person in charge of emergency management in Broward County. Tracy Jackson started as the director of regional public safety and emergency...
-
A new fire station to serve the growing number of homes near Cecil Airport, as well as the businesses in and around the joint civil-military airport and...
-
The commission tasked with investigating the Parkland school shooting discussed on Wednesday how Broward County and the Broward Sheriff's Office...
-
People living in Palm Beach County have a new way to reach 911 in an emergency: by text message. Anyone in the county with a cell phone can send a text...
-
Apple says it's working with a startup to automatically share the locations of iPhone users with 911 operators in an emergency. Only 911 centers will have access to the information, Apple said.
-
One in four calls to the Washington, D.C., 911 line isn't an emergency. The city now has triage nurses working with dispatchers to get callers with less urgent needs a same-day clinic visit instead.
-
Emergency 911 lines were knocked out in seven counties last month in the Tampa Bay area for several hours. On Wednesday, telecommunication company...
-
St. Johns County has joined a growing number of area counties offering the ability to text 911 in an emergency. Clay and Alachua counties also offer the...