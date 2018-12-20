© 2020 Health News Florida
Broward Urges Building A 911 Tower In Park. But This City Won't Sign Off

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Susannah Bryan
Published December 20, 2018 at 3:37 PM EST
Broward County's aging 911 system came under scrutiny following the Parkland School Shooting in February.
The tug-of-war over where to build a giant 911 communications tower resumed Wednesday as Hollywood commissioners double downed on their efforts to  of a family park.

County officials own the park, but need city approval because it’s in Hollywood.

So far, they’re not getting it.

Hollywood commissioners say it makes much more sense to install the antenna on the roof of the new Circ hotel located downtown on Young Circle — a plan the county has  repeatedly rejected.

Susannah Bryan
