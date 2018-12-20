Broward Urges Building A 911 Tower In Park. But This City Won't Sign Off

The tug-of-war over where to build a giant 911 communications tower resumed Wednesday as Hollywood commissioners double downed on their efforts to of a family park.

County officials own the park, but need city approval because it’s in Hollywood.

So far, they’re not getting it.

Hollywood commissioners say it makes much more sense to install the antenna on the roof of the new Circ hotel located downtown on Young Circle — a plan the county has repeatedly rejected.

