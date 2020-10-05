Students, Teachers Return To Miami-Dade Classrooms

By Rick Mayer 14 minutes ago
  • WLRN

More than 22,000 students across the nation's fourth largest school district are returning to classrooms Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic upended daily life in the spring and forced teachers and pupils in Miami-Dade Public Schools to move learning online at home.

Schools are reopening their doors for pre-k, kindergarten, first grade and students on a modified curriculum who have opted for in-person learning. Another 40,000 students are expected to return Wednesday under the district’s staggered reopening plan.

State education officials and the Miami-Dade School Board debated the reopening date, settling on Monday after several votes and contending with the threat of budget shortfalls.

Administrators and teachers tackled the tall order of preparing campuses for students again, rearranging indoor spaces across their campuses to ensure social distancing, installing air filters and sending nurses and “medically trained staff” to each school.

Each student is expected to receive a thermometer when they return to campus.

Read more from WLRN news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Miami-Dade
schools
Coronavirus
COVID-19
education
Miami

In Interview, DeSantis Says Closing Florida Schools In Spring Was A Huge Mistake

By news service of florida Oct 3, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that closing school campuses in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold might have been one of the nation’s biggest “public health mistakes.”

And, while appearing on the Drew Steele radio show, DeSantis equated people fighting the return of students to classrooms as the “flat earthers of our day.”

Florida shut down school and college campuses in March, with students shifted to online learning.

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have pushed heavily to reopen classrooms for the new school year.

As Classrooms Get More Crowded, What Can Schools Do To Keep Coronavirus At Bay?

By editor 2 hours ago

Like many area school districts, Sarasota County has seen dozens of coronavirus cases among students and staff, and has sent hundreds into quarantine since schools re-opened in late August.

Two months into the school year, more parents are planning to send their children back to school in-person.

Under State Pressure, Miami-Dade School Board Moves Up Campus Reopening To Next Week

By Jessica Bakeman Sep 30, 2020

In a stunning turnabout, and under pressure from state officials, the Miami-Dade County school board voted Tuesday to begin bringing students back to campuses in less than a week.

During its first in-person meeting in months, the school board reversed its decision from last week, moving up its planned Oct. 14 reopening date to Oct. 5 after State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter threatening the loss of state funding.

Preparing South Florida Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Pediatrician Says

By Alexander Gonzalez - WLRN Sep 21, 2020
Kelly Sikkema

Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening committee. On the WLRN’s “South Florida Roundup,” she said there are a lot of complicated logistics.