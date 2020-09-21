© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Preparing South Florida Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Pediatrician Says

Health News Florida | By Alexander Gonzalez - WLRN
Published September 21, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
kelly-sikkema.jpeg
Kelly Sikkema

Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening committee. On the WLRN’s “South Florida Roundup,” she said there are a lot of complicated logistics.

“If they do come down with symptoms, how that child is managed, sending them to the isolation room, calling the parents, quarantining classrooms, testing availability and all of those questions are still being worked out,” she said.

In-person learning resumes in Palm Beach County on Monday. Broward and Miami-Dade’s school districts are considering an Oct. 5 start— or possibly sooner.

Health experts say kids are less likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19, but they can spread the disease.

Health News FloridaschoolsMiami-DadeBrowardPalm BeachCOVID-19Coronavirus
