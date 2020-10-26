-
The city of Miami loosened its COVID-19 restrictions around restaurant capacity and pushed its curfew back to midnight after commissioners expressed…
Miami-Dade County Public Schools and local news outlets have reported at least three cases of COVID-19 among students in the district, and the superintendent said there might be more.
Miami-Dade Superintendent Says 'We Are In A Good Place' With School Reopening. Many Teachers DisagreAs students return to Miami-Dade County Public Schools classrooms for the first time since mid-March, teachers are raising concerns about safety and logistics.
More than 22,000 students across the nation's fourth largest school district are returning to classrooms Monday for the first time since the COVID-19…
After a threatening letter from the Florida education commissioner, the Miami-Dade school board voted to open schools Monday, Oct. 5.
County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the opening ordered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes too soon and he expressed concern that the number of coronavirus cases could shoot up.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran wrote a letter to Miami-Dade County Public Schools calling for campuses to be fully open by Oct. 5 or ask…
Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening…
Members of the Miami-Dade County School Board want to know what health experts think before they make a decision about reopening schools.The district’s…
The move, in part, is intended to allow public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to plan for in-person instruction.