Poll: 3 in 4 Americans Back Requiring Wearing Masks

By 3 minutes ago
  • woman wearing mask shopping for clothes
    According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes.
    Unsplash

Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a solid majority of Republicans.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Support for wearing masks is overwhelming among Democrats, while 58% of Republicans say they back such policies.

As coronavirus cases rise, about half of Americans now say they’re extremely or very worried about themselves or family members becoming infected.

The poll also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.

Cick here to see more results from the survey. 

Tags: 
masks
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Can Masks Save Us From More Lockdowns? Here's What The Science Says

By 16 hours ago

The American conversation around masks and COVID-19 has taken a dizzying turn. For months, wearing masks has been politicized as a sign of liberal leanings. But in recent days, ever more governors — many of them Republican — have moved to mandate masks. This week President Trump — arguably the nation's most visible mask un-enthusiast — started referring to wearing them as "patriotic."

In Reversal, Trump Urges Mask Use, Warns Coronavirus Pandemic Will Get Worse

By Jul 21, 2020

President Trump took to the White House briefing room on Tuesday to praise his administration's response to the virus that has killed more than 140,000 Americans so far. In a reversal of his recent statements and tone, he acknowledged the severity of the pandemic and urged Americans to comply with preventative measures.

"It will likely unfortunately get worse before it gets better," Trump said in uncharacteristically somber remarks, encouraging Americans to social distance, practice good hygiene and wear masks.

Clear Face Masks Help Hear-Impaired Communicate During Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Jul 21, 2020
see through face masks
Heidi Denney / Facebook

As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, businesses are responding by requiring face masks, creating a problem for hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.

Volunteers with the DeLand Lions Club have come up with a solution: they’re making see-through face masks.

Large Umbrella Group Representing Hotels Announces Mandatory Face Coverings

By Jul 21, 2020

You’re going to need a face mask to check into most hotels.

Winn-Dixie Reverses Policy, Will Require Face Masks

By & Jul 21, 2020
Winn-Dixie
Southeastern Grocers

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.