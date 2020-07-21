Winn-Dixie Reverses Policy, Will Require Face Masks

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. said the requirement will go into effect next Monday.

The company headquartered in Jacksonville, had initially rejected a mask mandate, saying it did not want to put its workers in the position of having to ban customers.

But in a statement Monday, it said its position had “evolved.”

Aldi announced it will start mandating customers wear masks on July 27, while a mandate at Whole Foods Market went into effect Monday. Whole Foods said it will provide masks at the entrance of its stores for customers who do not have their own face covering.



Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kohl’s and Home Depot are among other retailers that require customers to wear masks at their stores.