© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Winn-Dixie Reverses Policy, Will Require Face Masks

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Bill Bortzfield
Published July 21, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
Winn-Dixie
Southeastern Grocers
Winn-Dixie will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. said the requirement will go into effect next Monday.

The company headquartered in Jacksonville, had initially rejected a mask mandate, saying it did not want to put its workers in the position of having to ban customers.

But in a statement Monday, it said its position had “evolved.”

Aldi announced it will start mandating customers wear masks on July 27, while a mandate at Whole Foods Market went into effect Monday. Whole Foods said it will provide masks at the entrance of its stores for customers who do not have their own face covering.
 
Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kohl’s and Home Depot are among other retailers that require customers to wear masks at their stores.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19masks
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Bill Bortzfield
Bill joined WJCT News in September of 2017 from The Florida Times-Union, where he served in a variety of multimedia journalism positions.
See stories by Bill Bortzfield
Related Content