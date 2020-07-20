© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Large Umbrella Group Representing Hotels Announces Mandatory Face Coverings

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published July 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel is the city's largest hotel. Hyatt requires guests to wear face coverings.
The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel is the city's largest hotel. Hyatt requires guests to wear face coverings.

You’re going to need a face mask to check into most hotels.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association has released a new set of coronavirus-driven protocols the group says are designed to protect the health and safety of both guests and employees.

“Hilton is united with the hospitality industry in prioritizing the health and safety of our guests and employees. We are supportive of the industry adopting consistent guidelines and practices that adhere to public health guidelines, including the wearing of face coverings indoors and in public areas,” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.

The Safe Stay Guest Checklist requires face coverings and social distancing indoors in public spaces and common areas in all of its member hotels and motels.

It also encourages guests to consider checking-in and paying their bill online and to ask for contactless room service delivery.

The association lists the Hyatt, Mariott, Hilton, Radisson, and Wyndam hotel chains among its members.

“At Hyatt, we require face coverings for hotel guests across the U.S. and Canada in order to care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues, said Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian.

Other hotel leaders including the CEOs of Marriott, Radisson and Loews Hotels released similar statements in support of wearing masks.

- WJCT's Bill Bortzfield contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Tags

Health News Floridahotelshospitality industryCoronavirusCOVID-19masks
