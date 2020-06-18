Pinellas Schools Seek Input On Reopening

  • The Return to School survey is seeking input on its plans to reopen later in the year. The survey deadline is midnight Sunday, June 21.
    Pinellas County Schools
Originally published on June 17, 2020

The Pinellas County School district is asking students, families, staff and community members for input on reopening schools.

The Return to School survey measures comfort levels on models of instruction, bus transportation, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and the use of Personal Protective Equipment in classrooms.

The survey also asks if people want to be part of a focus group. In a video on the district’s YouTube page, a school official told board members "We plan on doing probably 6 or 7 focus groups."

The official said they were hoping to get three groups of parents and three groups of staff for each of three age ranges of students. The official also said they would try and get one or two groups of students in as well, "Just to hear the student voice."

The district is using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is collaborating with medical professionals on its reopening plan.

The deadline to complete the survey is midnight this Sunday.

 

