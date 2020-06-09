Overwhelmed Orange County CARES Act Portal Closes Minutes Before Scheduled Opening

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 1 hour ago
  • The county says there was an “overwhelming response” and the web portal hit its 2,000-applicant capacity within minutes.
    The county says there was an “overwhelming response” and the web portal hit its 2,000-applicant capacity within minutes.
    WMFE

Fewer than 2,000 Orange County residents were able to apply for a one-time grant through the CARES Act Monday morning. 

The county says there was an “overwhelming response” and the web portal hit its 2,000-applicant capacity within minutes.

The online portal closed six minutes before it was scheduled to open to the public at 8 a.m. with not all of the people logged in completing applications. 

Gwen Cooper, who works as a server at Orlando International Airport, said she was waiting to sign on but never got a chance.

“Um, what am I going to do? I’m going to move the last $1,000 from my savings into my checking account and pay my July mortgage with that. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Cooper hasn’t been called back to her job at the airport and her boyfriend, who is a bartender, has only been able to find part-time work. Plus, she has concerns about returning to work during the coronavirus pandemic because of pre-existing health conditions.

“I don’t even know what the industry is going to look like when I get back into it,” she says. “And how much I’m going to be able to count on even making an income. And I’m concerned about the second wave.”  

She says she hasn’t received unemployment assistance from the state and only recently got her federal stimulus check.

The portal was scheduled to reopen again on Tuesday morning at 8, and the county will review up to 1,000 applicants per week.

Visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES  for a schedule of dates when the application will available.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
CARES Act

Related Content

While Asking For More, States Are Slow To Spend Coronavirus Aid

By Jun 1, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said how states deal with the aid will help determine how much more federal money they might receive in the future.
npr

Most states are taking their time spending the coronavirus relief aid Congress sent them earlier this spring, even as they push for more federal help.

Federal CARES Act Money Won't Cover Florida's Revenue Shortfalls, Non-Profit Think Tank Warns

By Apr 29, 2020

Non-profit think-tank the Florida Policy Institute, which describes itself as non-partisan, is warning state leadership that money earmarked for Florida through the federal CARES act won’t cover state budgetary shortfalls.

What Numbers Should You Look To For Reassurance During Florida's Reopening?

By Jun 8, 2020

Most of Florida has already moved into phase two of Florida’s reopening plan for the novel coronavirus. In most of the state, people can now visit bars, movie theaters and casinos, along with beaches, gyms and restaurants. Of course, this comes with some caveats for social distancing and wearing masks.

WHO: Asymptomatic Spread Of Coronavirus Is 'Rare'

By 2 hours ago
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
iStock

The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare,” despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain. 