Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WHO: Asymptomatic Spread Of Coronavirus Is 'Rare'

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.

The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare,” despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain. 

WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 said at a press briefing on Monday that many countries are reporting cases of spread from people who are asymptomatic, or those with no clinical symptoms. But when questioned in more detail about these cases, many of them turn out to have mild disease, or unusual symptoms. 

WHO maintains that people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread, at most.

Associated Press
