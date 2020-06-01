© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

While Asking For More, States Are Slow To Spend Coronavirus Aid

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said how states deal with the aid will help determine how much more federal money they might receive in the future.
npr
Most states are taking their time spending the coronavirus relief aid Congress sent them earlier this spring, even as they push for more federal help.

The Associated Press surveyed governors and state lawmakers about how they plan to use the aid and found that at least a dozen states have started distributing the money - but far more have not. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said how states deal with the aid will help determine how much more federal money they might receive in the future. 

Governors say they want more leeway in how that money can be spent.

“If I knew today that another billion dollars was coming to Rhode Island to help solve our budget deficit, I’d spend the $1.25 billion now,” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said about the state's portion of money. “Lots of other governors are spending. They’re taking a gamble, and I’m just not ready to do that yet.”

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19CARES Act
