New Capital Health Plan Facility Opening Soon

Later this fall, Capital Health Plan will open its new Metro Center Building near the corner of Thomasville Road and Interstate 10.



CHP Doctor Lynn Jones said it will house the urgent care center that’s now located at the Centreville Road facility.

“Urgent care is a really great program," she said. "It can take care of most minor illnesses at a lower cost to the members than an emergency room visit, so it’s a really great resource to have.”

Jones added the new three-story structure will also house CHP’s facility to treat serious wounds as well as the new Nancy Van Vessem MD Center for Healthy Aging. It's named in honor of Dr. Van Vessem, the organization’s vice president who died during last year’s shooting at the Tallahassee Hot Yoga studio.

