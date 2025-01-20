© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Red tide is easing off south Sarasota County days after heavy amounts were detected

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST
Map of red tide hotspots
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

The latest state report on red tide shows no more heavy concentration of the toxin were found. However, fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were reported detected.

Red tide seems to be easing off beaches in southern Sarasota County.

The latest report from state environmental officials comes days after heavy amounts of the toxin were detected around Venice and Englewood.

Now, medium amounts are being found off Nokomis, Anna Maria Island and the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier.

Lighter amounts were reported off Bradenton Beach, Venice, Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach.

In Pinellas, light amounts of red tide are reported off Bayboro Harbor, south of downtown St. Petersburg, Fort De Soto and Egmont Key.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were reported this week in Sarasota County.

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7

Tags
Health News Florida Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content