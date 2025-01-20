Red tide is easing off south Sarasota County days after heavy amounts were detected

Red tide seems to be easing off beaches in southern Sarasota County.

The latest report from state environmental officials comes days after heavy amounts of the toxin were detected around Venice and Englewood.

Now, medium amounts are being found off Nokomis, Anna Maria Island and the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier.

Lighter amounts were reported off Bradenton Beach, Venice, Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach.

In Pinellas, light amounts of red tide are reported off Bayboro Harbor, south of downtown St. Petersburg, Fort De Soto and Egmont Key.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were reported this week in Sarasota County.

