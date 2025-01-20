Former White House physician discusses presidential health and the nation’s well-being

On this episode of "What's Health," we get the pulse of being the White House physician.

Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, a retired Navy doctor and former physician to the president of the United States, shares the unique responsibilities of the position and what it takes to keep the commander in chief healthy.

Kuhlman served in the White House from 2000 to 2013, attending to Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

His new book, " Transforming presidential healthcare : Ensuring comprehensive care for the commander in chief amid 21st century threats," highlights his experience making important medical decisions under pressure.

Then, we learn the story of a woman who plunged into debt after undergoing a necessary medical procedure.

Natalie Davis, CEO of United States of Care , discusses the critical intersection of health policy, insurance coverage, and access to timely and affordable medical care.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The program's host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News