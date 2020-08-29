Florida COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 5%

By 8 minutes ago
  • Florida Department of Health

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests reported by the state Saturday – reflecting the percent of people who tested positive for the first time – was 4.97% statewide. The results of 72,577 tests were returned Friday.

It’s the eleventh straight day the positivity rate was under 7.5%.

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday that 3,197 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 619,003.

In the great Tampa Bay Region, another 555 new cases were reported Saturday.

The deaths of 150 people were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 11,249. It’s the fourth day out of five deaths exceeded 135.

Thirty deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 13 in Polk County.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Friday's report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since the last report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, August 29:

Hillsborough: 36,784
Pinellas: 19,813
Polk: 16,803
Manatee: 10,391
Pasco: 7,989
Sarasota: 7,162
Hernando: 2,560

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • August 29: 3,197 / 150
  • August 28: 3,815 / 88
  • August 27: 3,269 / 139
  • August 26: 3,220 / 155
  • August 25: 2,673 / 183
  • August 24: 2,258 / 72
  • August 23: 2,974 / 51
  • August 22: 4,311 / 107
  • August 21: 4,684 / 118
  • August 20: 4,555 / 117
  • August 19: 4,115 / 174
  • August 18: 3,838 / 219
  • August 17: 2,678 / 87
  • August 16: 3,779 / 107
Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Florida Coronavirus Cases Steadily Decreasing But So Has Testing

By Aug 28, 2020
Florida Department of Health

The state Department of Health reported on Friday 88 more deaths due to the coronavirus in Florida, bringing the cumulative total to 11,099.

Fourteen of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also reported that another 3,815 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 611,991.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 521 new positive tests.

Many People Of Color, Immigrants Among Over 1,000 US Health Workers Lost To COVID

By Shoshana Dubnow / Kaiser Health News & Danielle Renwick / The Guardian Aug 28, 2020
Kaiser Health News

More than 1,000 front-line health care workers reportedly have died of COVID-19, according to Lost on the Frontline, an ongoing investigation by The Guardian and KHN to track and memorialize every U.S. health care worker who dies from the coronavirus. Earlier this month, the organizations published a major interactive database. It is the most comprehensive accounting of U.S. health care workers’ deaths in the country.

If 15-20% Of Students Are In Quarantine Due To COVID, Hillsborough Could Call For School Closure

By Kerry Sheridan Aug 27, 2020

As coronavirus cases pop up in K-12 schools that are reopening across the state, many districts are looking at what circumstances might force them to close.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said he has been in talks with the Department of Health, Tampa General Hospital, and USF Health about possibly calling for a school to close if a certain percentage of students are in quarantine due to potential exposure to a COVID case.