© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

If 15-20% Of Students Are In Quarantine Due To COVID, Hillsborough Could Call For School Closure

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published August 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
Superintendent Addison Davis says Hillsborough County Schools may close if a large enough percentage have to be quarantined due to coronavirus exposure
Superintendent Addison Davis says Hillsborough County Schools may close if a large enough percentage have to be quarantined due to coronavirus exposure

As coronavirus cases pop up in K-12 schools that are reopening across the state, many districts are looking at what circumstances might force them to close.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said he has been in talks with the Department of Health, Tampa General Hospital, and USF Health about possibly calling for a school to close if a certain percentage of students are in quarantine due to potential exposure to a COVID case.

“We do see some school districts using 15-20 percent and we are going to probably stay within that bubble relating to 15-20 percent as of right now regarding the number of students that have been quarantined,” said Davis.

He added that such a closure would aim to avoid a super-spreading event within a school.

But Davis also promised parents a "choice," and reiterated Governor Ron DeSantis’s vow to take a “surgical” approach to quarantine orders.

Davis said the Department of Health is looking at the idea of "exposure," which they say is being within six feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes.

"The Department of Health, working with the Department of Education, they really want us to be intentional with regard to who has had that exposure related to that proximity," Davis said.

"So it could be where a particular side of the class could be quarantined, and another side of the class may not."

He promised full transparency, saying the county will publish a daily dashboard of COVID cases in schools.

Schools in HIllsborough County wrap up one week of e-learning only Friday, and open their doors to in-person classes Monday.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaschoolseducationCoronavirusCOVID-19Hillsborough CountyHillsborough County Schools
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
Related Content