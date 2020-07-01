Florida COVID-19 Daily Positive Tests Exceed 5,000 For Eighth Straight Day

According to the Florida Department of Health's Wednesday report, 158,997 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 6,563 positive tests since Tuesday, and the eighth straight day the number of new cases surpassed 5,000.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,753 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Tuesday report.

Sarasota County reported 119 new positive tests; the highest daily increase yet for the county.

The state also reported 45 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,550.

Fourteen of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area, including a 35-year-old man in Pasco County - the second youngest of the 21 deaths reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

A 17-year-old Pasco County boy died of COVID-19 June 20. He's one of only two people under the age of 20 in the state to die from coronavirus-related causes.

Of the 45,366 tests reported by the state Tuesday, 16.58% came back positive.

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Wednesday, July 1:

Hillsborough: A 93-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman.

Pinellas: Four men; ages 65, 88, 90 and 97, and two women; ages 77 and 83.

Pasco: Two men; ages 35 and 55.

Polk: Three men; ages 70, 72, 73 and 96.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Wednesday, July 1:

Hillsborough: 11,465

Pinellas: 6,861

Polk: 4,048

Manatee: 3,015

Pasco: 2,133

Sarasota: 1,601

Hernando: 408

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

