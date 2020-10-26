-
Many are worried that Labor Day will be like the Fourth of July and Memorial Day, when travel and celebrations fanned the flames of viral spread, especially across the U.S. South and West.
-
Environment Florida Research and Policy Center compiled data from the state and found that last year, 187 of 261 beaches tested had enough pollution to...
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s more concerned about people having parties indoors than going to the beach for July Fourth weekend.Many Florida beaches will…
-
With COVID-19 cases spiking in the area, Collier County will restrict beach access and parking starting Friday.
-
According to the Florida Department of Health's Wednesday report , 158,997 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of...
-
Pinellas County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday not to close beaches for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
-
Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade County, as Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be signing an order...
-
Sarasota's Lido Beach will remain closed for now but city owned boat ramps at Centennial Park and Ken Thompson Park have been reopened to the public.
-
https://youtu.be/lK4P-RJZh_I Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is praising Duval County’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to reopen the local...
-
Pinellas County's beaches were busy Monday, on the first day that people were allowed to return to the sand.