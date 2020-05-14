DeSantis Says Prison COVID-19 Cases A 'Discrete' Issue

By 30 minutes ago
  • barbed wire prison fence
    WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday the state has not had a “huge spread” of COVID-19 in the prison system, even as corrections officials reported 120 more cases among inmates and a ninth prison with an outbreak.

Corrections officials have reported large clusters of COVID-19 cases among inmates in nine facilities across various parts of the state.

Hamilton Correctional Institution became the latest prison to record an outbreak on Wednesday, with 112 confirmed cases, officials reported.

As of Wednesday morning, 843 inmates and 208 corrections workers had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Nine inmates, whose ages ranged from 65 and 84, have died from complications of COVID-19, according to medical examiner's reports.

Other prisons with outbreaks include Liberty Correctional Institution, with 191 inmate cases; Tomoka Correctional Institution, with 132 inmate cases; Sumter Correctional Institution, with 101 inmate cases; Homestead Correctional Institution, with 80 inmate cases; and Apalachee Correctional Facility, with 64 inmate cases, department numbers show.

DeSantis, who is trying to slowly reopen the state’s economy, told reporters on Wednesday that people should not conflate what is going in prisons with how the virus is behaving in the broader community.

“It’s not that (the prison system) doesn’t matter, but that’s obviously a discrete issue that is not really indicative of a community outbreak,” DeSantis said.

The governor said the Department of Corrections will continue to expand testing for inmates.

As of Wednesday, corrections and health officials had conducted 6,392 tests for inmates, an increase of more than 5,500 tests in one week.

“You will continue to see some cases coming out of prisons because the testing is ramping up,” DeSantis said. He also said infections in the prison system have not had a large effect on hospitals. “You have not seen a huge amount of hospital resources that have had to be expended. There have been some (inmates) on ventilators now, but relatively few,” he said.

DeSantis also said the number of positive COVID-19 cases among prison workers has not been as high as he would have thought. “In prisons, it has been very small. One or two here, one or two there. I was expecting to see a lot of staff members testing positive, but you just haven’t seen it, and that is something that is very, very important,” he said.

Tags: 
Florida prisons
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Liberty County Sees Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Largely From Local Prison

By Regan McCarthy May 6, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Liberty County jumped from just 8 to 60 overnight between Sunday and Monday. The majority of those cases stem from staff and prisoners at the Liberty Correctional Institution.

More Than 2,000 Corrections Workers In 'Time Out' Due To COVID-19

By & Ana Ceballos May 6, 2020
barbed wire prison fence
WMFE

Approximately 2,300 corrections workers have had to self-quarantine or self-isolate due to potential exposure to COVID-19, Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch said Tuesday.

More COVID-19 Testing Of Inmates Sought

By Apr 30, 2020
barbed wire prison fence
WMFE

A group that pushes for changes in the criminal-justice system urged Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch on Wednesday to expand COVID-19 testing of inmates, noting that nearly half of the prisoners tested are found to be positive for the respiratory illness.

Prison Operator Releases Details Of COVID-19 Outbreak

By Ana Ceballos/News Service of Florida Apr 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE --- A private prison company that operates a Northwest Florida facility where four inmates have died of COVID-19 unexpectedly released detailed information Thursday night about the medical attention prisoners have received amid the pandemic.

After state agencies repeatedly refused to answer questions about inmate deaths, The Geo Group Inc. disclosed information about inmate hospitalizations, fatalities and quarantines at Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa County.

Inmate COVID-19 Cases Soar At Tomoka, Sumter

By & Ana Ceballos Apr 20, 2020
barbed wire prison fence
WMFE

The number of Florida inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 113 on Sunday, more than doubling the tally of infections among prisoners over three days, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Corrections.