Florida prisons

The number of COVID-19 cases among Florida prisoners has surpassed 1,600, state corrections officials reported Friday. The inmates who have tested…
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday the state has not had a “huge spread” of COVID-19 in the prison system, even as corrections officials reported 120 more…
Approximately 2,300 corrections workers have had to self-quarantine or self-isolate due to potential exposure to COVID-19, Department of Corrections…
The number of coronavirus cases reported in Liberty County jumped from just 8 to 60 overnight between Sunday and Monday. The majority of those cases stem from staff and prisoners at the Liberty Correctional Institution.
A group that pushes for changes in the criminal-justice system urged Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch on Wednesday to expand COVID-19 testing of…
The number of Florida inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 jumped to 113 on Sunday, more than doubling the tally of infections among prisoners…
TALLAHASSEE --- A private prison company that operates a Northwest Florida facility where four inmates have died of COVID-19 unexpectedly released...
A third Florida prisoner has died as a result of COVID-19, state corrections officials said Thursday. The Florida Department of Corrections did not…
The Florida Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a Central Florida inmate and four prison workers tested positive for COVID-19, as the…
Thirty-seven corrections workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Florida Department of Corrections said Tuesday.The latest count is an…