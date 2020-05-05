Liberty County Sees Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Largely From Local Prison

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Liberty County jumped from just 8 to 60 overnight between Sunday and Monday. The majority of those cases stem from staff and prisoners at the Liberty Correctional Institution.

Florida Department of Corrections officials say 56 of the county’s 60 cases stem from inmates at the Liberty County Correctional Institution. Two staff members have also tested positive. The facility houses more than 1,300 inmates. In a press release the department of corrections says officials are working to stem the spread of the virus by isolating sick prisoners, regular temperature checks for inmates and requiring staff and inmates to wear cloth face coverings. Those treating sick inmates will wear an N95 mask.

Health officials announced Liberty’s first confirmed coronavirus case April 10. It was last county in the state with zero cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .