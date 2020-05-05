© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Liberty County Sees Surge In Coronavirus Cases, Largely From Local Prison

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published May 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
Prisoners in Liberty County make up most of the area's confirmed coronavirus cases.
The number of coronavirus cases reported in Liberty County jumped from just 8 to 60 overnight between Sunday and Monday. The majority of those cases stem from staff and prisoners at the Liberty Correctional Institution.

Florida Department of Corrections officials say 56 of the county’s 60 cases stem from inmates at the Liberty County Correctional Institution. Two staff members have also tested positive. The facility houses more than 1,300 inmates. In a press release the department of corrections says officials are working to stem the spread of the virus by isolating sick prisoners, regular temperature checks for inmates and requiring staff and inmates to wear cloth face coverings. Those treating sick inmates will wear an N95 mask.

Health officials announced Liberty’s first confirmed coronavirus case April 10. It was last county in the state with zero cases.

Health News Florida Florida prisons Coronavirus COVID-19
Regan McCarthy
Phone: (850) 487-3086  x374
Regan McCarthy
