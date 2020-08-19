COVID Cases Confirmed After ‘Large’ Social Gathering Of Bolles, Episcopal Students

COVID-19 cases among the student body have been confirmed at two of Jacksonville’s private college preparatory schools following a social gathering among some of their students.

In a letter to parents, the Episcopal School of Jacksonville announced, “in direct contradiction to our school’s direction, a social gathering took place in a home in which a large group of Episcopal and Bolles students were in attendance. Several students who were present subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.”

Episcopal said those students have been asked to quarantine. Although they tested positive, the students were not showing symptoms, according to the letter. Masks were not worn at the gathering, according to the school.

“A group of both Middle School and Upper School students at the Munnerlyn campus have been asked to quarantine for 14 days and were provided Online Access to their classes. The number of students required to quarantine will increase if any other students test positive,” the letter stated. 

Both private schools have COVID-19 safety procedures in place.

The Bolles School confirmed Monday a “small number of students” who were on the private school's Bartram Road middle school campus on August 12 and 13 have tested positive for COVID-19. The Bolles Monday letter did not mention the social gathering. 

