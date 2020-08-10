Couple's Lawsuit: St. Joseph's Hospital Lost Body Of Deceased Newborn

A Gibsonton couple is suing Tampa's St. Joseph's Hospital after their infant son died and his body was lost.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Kathryn and Travis Wilson claim in the lawsuit that the hospital lost the body of their son Jacob, who died three days after he was born in February.

The lawsuit accuses the hospital of negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress, and asks for more than $30,000 in damages, according to the Times.

BayCare Health System, which owns the hospital, has apologized for the parents' loss and said it is investigating what happened.

The baby's body has yet to be located.