The penalties are the ninth round of a program created as part of the ACA's broader effort to improve quality and lower costs.
More than eight months into the pandemic, stockpiling of protective equipment by wealthy hospital systems is straining other facilities that need to keep their front-line workers safe.
NPR has learned federal agencies collect and analyze this information in detail but don't share it with the public. The documents list Tampa General among hospitals over 90% ICU capacity.
An alert warns hospitals and health care providers that there is "credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat."
The shipment included about 6 million pieces of medical supplies.
As COVID-19 cases increase, many rural communities, places which were largely spared during the early months of the pandemic, are now contending with a spike in infections and hospitalizations.
A program pushed by former Gov. Rick Scott to help people compare prices and shop for medical procedures has cost taxpayers millions of dollars but has…
New enforcement guidelines are now in place, pushing hospitals to comply with rigorous reporting requirements or risk losing a crucial funding stream from the federal government.
AdventHealth announced Tuesday that it is part of a partnership to build a treatment, research and training orthopedic facility in downtown Orlando.The…
The federal loans were meant to help hospitals survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet they're coming due now — at a time when many rural hospitals are still desperate for help.