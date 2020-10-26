-
BayCare Health System will build a new $326 million hospital and medical office building in Plant City and relocate South Florida Baptist Hospital there...
A Gibsonton couple is suing Tampa's St. Joseph's Hospital after their infant son died and his body was lost.The Tampa Bay Times reports Kathryn and Travis…
One of the largest hospital systems in the Tampa Bay area is expanding its reach with the purchase of a Polk County hospital.BayCare Health System is…
Tampa General Hospital and Florida Hospital are partnering to build a $60-million “healthplex,” start a home care agency and offer hospice care, the Tampa…
More than a dozen groups are vying to win new hospice program contracts in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties, where state officials say they are lacking in…
Patients overwhelmed by the maze of disease diagnosis and treatment are reaching out to professional medical navigators who can offer advice and…
Angry workers who are being forced to switch hospitals and doctors because their employer offers only UnitedHealth networks are unloading on their…
The contract dispute between BayCare Health System and UnitedHealthcare forced 74-year-old Mike Dellmore to choose between his doctors and his insurance…