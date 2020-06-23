Budgets Put Limits On Social Distancing Options For Schools

  • Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
    "Based on the demands of social distancing and precautions, there will not be enough money to have the old system back in a fully functional way," Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
    Miami-Dade Public Schools

Many schools find themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Those include protective equipment, staff for smaller classes and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides.

The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students.

All this explains why the vast majority of American school districts have yet to announce when they will resume in-person instruction.

