WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pasco School Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

Health News Florida | By Mary Shedden
Published June 23, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
Superintendent Kurt Browning
Pasco County School District / YouTube
Superintendent Kurt Browning is now in isolation at home.

The Pasco County School District on Monday announced that Superintendent Kurt Browning has contracted COVID-19.

Browning, 61, had minor symptoms on Friday, including a fever, chills, and achiness. The positive test results came back Sunday, the district said in a statement.

Browning is now in isolation at home.

“My symptoms are relatively minor, but I’m not taking this lightly,’’ he said.

In the past few weeks, he has spent some time working at his district office. But the district said Browning has been informed that his interactions do not “amount to close contact and do not require self-isolation or testing for those he came in contact with.”

Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
