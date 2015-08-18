Fla. Surgeon General To Highlight Bay County’s Diabetes Services As Part Of Health Tour

Credit Florida Department of Health

The head of Florida’s health department is making his way through the Florida Panhandle as part of a tour of the state's coastal areas. Bay County residents are invited to take part in the latest stop in the “Health in All Places Tour,” highlighting the county’s health services.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. John Armstrong’s tour promotes a specialized health service that each stop has to offer. In Bay County, health department Assistant Director Sandon Speedling says it’s the diabetes services program.

“That’s one really unique program that our health department is doing that we feel is making an impact in the overall health of our residents and visitors in Bay County,” said Speedling. “We’re very excited about it. We’re looking forward to having our state surgeon general and state Secretary of Health Dr. Armstrong. It’s a very special opportunity for him to be here in our county. And, we’re just really looking forward to it. It’ll be a great morning.”

He says they’ll also be highlighting other services, using displays and exhibits. He adds there will also be a fun walk as well as food vendors to provide healthy snacks.

“We’ll have some light music for the exercise event for the exercise event,” added Speedling. “The mobile medical unit will be deployed…actually our Diabetes Services Team will be working with the mobile medical unit. So, for anyone who would like to come in for a free diabetes screening check, they can have that done.”

The event is set to take place at Bay Memorial Park in Panama City from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

