Armstrong Again Named DOH Secretary

Governor Rick Scott on Monday tapped Dr. John Armstrong again as Florida’s Surgeon General and Secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

Armstrong has been in the post since 2012. His predecessor, Dr. Frank Farmer, stepped down after about a year on the job, citing taking care of his wife who has breast cancer.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue my service to the state of Florida as State Surgeon General and Secretary of DOH," Armstrong said in a statement from the Governor's office. "We are committed to working with Governor Scott and communities across the state in order to protect and promote the health of all Floridians.”

Armstrong’s reappointment drew the praise of the Florida Medical Association, which hailed his leadership skills as well as his “understanding of emerging health trends in health care policies and emergency preparedness.”

Before his appointment, Armstrong was Chief Medical Officer at the University of South Florida Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation, or CAMLs. He also was surgical director of the USF Health American College of Surgeons Accredited Education Institute, and an Associate Professor of Surgery at USF’s Morsani College of Medicine.

Armstrong previous worked as Trauma Medical Director at Shands at the University of Florida Medical Center.

Scott credited Armstrong's work regarding the Ebola outbreak, making sure all Florida hospitals are prepared to treat patients with the disease.

"I am confident he will continue to work toward improving the health and wellness of our state as we make Florida the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Scott said in a statement.