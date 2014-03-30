Deadline Time for ACA
Monday is the deadline to sign up for private health insurance in the new online markets created by President Barack Obama’s health care law. So far, about 4 out of every 5 people enrolling have qualified for tax credits to reduce the cost of their premiums.
Here’s what you need to know:
* The deadline is Monday at midnight EDT for the states where the federal government is running the sign-up website, including Florida; states running their own exchanges set their own deadlines.
* You can sign up online by going to the website, which in Florida is Healthcare.gov.
* You can call 1-800-318-2596 to sign up by phone or get help from an enrollment specialist.
* Check online for sign-up centers that may be open locally, offering in-person assistance. A list can be found here.
* If you started an application by Monday but didn’t finish, perhaps because of errors, missing information or website glitches, you can take advantage of a grace period. The government says it will accept paper applications until April 7 and take as much time as necessary to handle unfinished cases.
* Be prepared for the possibility of long wait times.