A new compound may suppress bitterness in most medications

There are experiences we call "bitter pills to swallow," and then, there are the medications themselves.

Now, researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia have found a way to trick our tongues into ignoring the flavor.

Scientists are testing a taste-blocker that could change medication intake, particularly for those who struggle with swallowing pills or bitter-tasting liquids.

The blocker, called AF-353, targets taste-cell receptors that signal bitterness, providing a temporary reprieve from the unpleasant taste of some medications.

Unlike previous blockers that targeted specific taste receptors, AF-353 inhibits a broader range of taste sensations, including bitter, sweet, savory, salty and sour. By blocking taste-nerve transmission, AF-353 reduces the bitterness signal caused by medications, making them more palatable.

This is especially important for reducing bitterness related to vital medications such as those for parasites and HIV.

AF-353's effects lasted 60 to 90 minutes in humans in the studies. The researchers plan to investigate ways to limit the time taste is blocked as much as possible, and to find the best way to administer it to children, perhaps through a lollipop or pacifier.

Though it's no Flintstones vitamin, the compound carries the potential to improve medication adherence among children and elderly individuals, and its temporary nature allows taste to return to normal after a short period.

It doesn't take away the need for medication, but it may help it go down a bit easier.

And not having to cajole your youngster to take her much-needed medicine? That could make life a lot sweeter.

