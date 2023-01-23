A discussion on emergency rooms and how to get the most out of them

On this "What's Health Got to Do With It?" program, the guest panel takes a closer look at emergency rooms and how to make them work best for you when you truly need them.

The guests:

Dr. Brittany Beel, an ER physician at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville

Dr. David Caro, an ER physician at UF Health Jacksonville

Afterward, the program speaks with author Dr. Mary O’Connor about her book, “Taking Care of You: The Empowered Woman’s Guide to Better Health.”

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

