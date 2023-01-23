© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

A discussion on emergency rooms and how to get the most out of them

WJCT News | By Brendan Rivers
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

Dr. Brittany Beel, an ER physician at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, and Dr. David Caro, an ER physician at UF Health Jacksonville, join the conversation.

On this "What's Health Got to Do With It?" program, the guest panel takes a closer look at emergency rooms and how to make them work best for you when you truly need them.

The guests:

  • Dr. Brittany Beel, an ER physician at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville
  • Dr. David Caro, an ER physician at UF Health Jacksonville

Afterward, the program speaks with author Dr. Mary O’Connor about her book, “Taking Care of You: The Empowered Woman’s Guide to Better Health.”

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?emergency roomsERER doctorJacksonville
Brendan Rivers
Brendan Rivers comes to WJCT News with years of experience reporting and hosting news for several stations in the Daytona Beach area.
See stories by Brendan Rivers
Related Content