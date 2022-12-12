Mayo Clinic Jax experts discuss bringing hospital-level care to patients’ homes

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

On this episode, guests examine a health care innovation known as “Hospital at Home,” which is bringing hospital-level care into patients’ homes.

Guests:



AJ Dunn, chief administrative officer, Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville

Dr. Michael Maniaci, enterprise medical director of virtual care with the Mayo Clinic Center for Digital Health and medical director of Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville



