Mayo Clinic Jax experts discuss bringing hospital-level care to patients’ homes

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published December 12, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST
On "What's Health Got to Do With It," guests examine a health care innovation known as “Hospital at Home,” which is bringing hospital-level care into patients’ homes.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

On this episode, guests examine a health care innovation known as “Hospital at Home,” which is bringing hospital-level care into patients’ homes.

Guests:

  • AJ Dunn, chief administrative officer, Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville
  • Dr. Michael Maniaci, enterprise medical director of virtual care with the Mayo Clinic Center for Digital Health and medical director of Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville

