A discussion on pandemic emergency laws and defeating a deadly virus

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It, we took a closer look at when COVID pandemic emergency laws might come to an end — and what that might mean for patients and health care providers.

The guest is Natalie Davis, CEO and co-founder of United States of Care , a nonpartisan organization working to ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable health care.

The show also speaks to author David Quammen about his latest book, "Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus."

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

To hear the program, click on the Listen button above.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.