Discussion: Navigating a medical 'odyssey' from the perspective of patient and provider

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

On this episode, we took a closer look at what it’s like to navigate a medical “odyssey” from the perspective of the patient and health care provider.

Guests:

Madeline Levithan, who has eosinophilic esophagitis.

Dr. Kristle L. Lynch , associate professor of clinical medicine; director, GI Physiology Laboratory; and director, Advanced Esophageal Fellowship, Division of Gastroenterology at The University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Niraj J Gusani, chief, surgical oncology, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center.



