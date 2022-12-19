© 2022 Health News Florida



Discussion: Navigating a medical 'odyssey' from the perspective of patient and provider

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published December 19, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST
"What's Health Got to Do With It" takes a closer look at identifying rare conditions from the perspective of the patient and health care provider.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

On this episode, we took a closer look at what it’s like to navigate a medical “odyssey” from the perspective of the patient and health care provider.

Guests:

  • Madeline Levithan, who has eosinophilic esophagitis.
  • Dr. Kristle L. Lynch, associate professor of clinical medicine; director, GI Physiology Laboratory; and director, Advanced Esophageal Fellowship, Division of Gastroenterology at The University of Pennsylvania.
  • Dr. Niraj J Gusani, chief, surgical oncology, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center.

