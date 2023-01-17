© 2022 Health News Florida



A medical roundtable discusses how to keep your brain healthy

WJCT News | By Heather Schatz
Published January 17, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST
what's health got to do with it logo.jpg
WJCT

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program f that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this "What's Health Got to Do With It" program, a panel of experts take a closer look at how to keep your brain healthy — and your memory sharp.

Guests:

  • Dr. Jody Nicholson, associate professor of psychology, University of North Florida, and graduate director, Site-PI PACT Jax.
  • Joanelle Mulrain, PACT study participant.
  • Dr. Gregory Day, assistant professor of neurology, Mayo Clinic.
  • Dr. Neill Graff- Radford, professor of neurology, Mayo Clinic.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life. The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

To hear the program, click on the Listen button above.

